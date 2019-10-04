How to decipher Borderlands 3 Eridian writing, and what it does

From almost the very start of the game, you'll want to decipher Borderlands 3 Eridian writing. You find these items early, which leads players to want to translate Eridian them right away, but unfortunately, that's not possible in Borderlands 3. As you progress through the game, you'll find out that it ties into the story and you'll have to progress before its secrets are revealed. Here's everything you need to know about how to decipher Borderlands 3 Eridian writing, including how to translate it and what you get for doing so.

Warning: mild spoilers ahead!

How to decipher Borderlands 3 Eridian writing

As you make your way through the story in Borderlands 3, you'll first unlock the ability to break Eridium Crystals when you complete the very first vault. You'll be given the Eridium Gauntlet, so for the Eridian Analyzer that allows you to decipher the Eridian Writing, you simply need to keep playing until you unlock it. I don't want to post too many spoilers, so if you're desperate to unlock it, beeline through the main story until you complete the vault that rewards you with it.

What does Borderlands 3 Eridian writing do?

When you get the Eridian Analyzer, you're able to approach all of the Eridian writing (marked with the distinct icon on the map when you find them) and interact with them. You'll be given some lore information about the area you're in, and rewarded with some Eridium.

That's the main draw for completing all of the Eridian writing, because you can spend Eridium on various cosmetics at Crazy Earl's shop on Sanctuary. It also raises your completion level for the area you're in, so they're more than worth revisiting. But if you're still at the start of the game and you're panicking about why you can't interact with the Eridian writing, worry not! All will be revealed in due course.

