Get ready: A Borderlands 2 DLC might arrive during E3 that explains what happened before Borderlands 3

Borderlands has a pretty damn good reputation when it comes to DLCs. Sizeable chunks of game in their own right, they've all got their own unique identity and characters that just make our looter-shooter hearts swell - and instead of waiting until after the Borderlands 3 release to get our hands on one, according to PlayStation Lifestyle sources it sounds like Borderlands 2 could be getting a DLC to prepare us for Borderlands 3. But wait, there's more - this DLC is reportedly arriving during E3. That's about two weeks from now. Two. Weeks.

Many are saying that the DLC is going to explain parts of what happened in that 7-year gap between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3. During that time jump it looks like a lot of drama went down, judging by glimpses we've got of the game from trailers and demos: Maya left Pandora to go and discover what it means to be a Siren, Ellie stepped into Scooter's shoes (RIP), and Brick, Mordecai, and Tiny Tina went off to go be their own little group… for some mysterious reason.

But as this is a looter-shooter, it's no surprise that the DLC's rumoured title sounds like we're going to be doing quite a bit of fighting. Named Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary, prepare yourself for a battle that'll explain what happened to make Sanctuary 3 a spaceship, which is kind of odd when you remember that Sanctuary 1 was the usual bricks-and-mortar-and-shields city, so the DLC will presumably explain what the hell happened to the mysterious Sanctuary 2. The enigmatic second city itself is the centre of a secret message left on one of Borderlands 3's release posters that reads "we don't speak of Sanctuary 2". Intriguing, huh? Thankfully we won't have to wait long to find out what happened to Sanctuary 2 if these rumours are true. I'll say it again: two weeks from now, we could be playing this DLC. And yet I'm still impatiently waiting…