The Book of Boba Fett episode count revealed – and a new teaser is here

The Book of Boba Fett episode count has been revealed – as well as a brand new teaser.

The official Star Wars Twitter account confirmed that the Disney Plus series will be 7 episodes long, which means we can expect its finale to drop on February 9, 2022 if every episode is released weekly starting December 29. The announcement was accompanied by two new posters, which you can see below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm) Image 2 of 2 The Book of Boba Fett poster (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

As for the new teaser, while it's brief, it does potentially give us an insight into how Boba Fett survived his fall into the Sarlacc pit in The Return of the Jedi. At one point in the clip, we see the bounty hunter in what looks to be a Bacta tank – a healing chamber, also seen in The Empire Strikes Back – presumably recovering from his tangle with the monstrous creature.

In the series, Temuera Morrison returns as the titular bounty hunter, while Ming-Na Wen is back as Fennec Shand. Plot details remain scarce, but the official synopsis promises the duo will be delving into Tatooine's underworld to try and take over from Jabba the Hutt's previous reign.

After The Book of Boba Fett finishes, we can expect to see Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian season 3 all land on Disney Plus throughout the rest of 2022 – so we're in for a busy year of new Star Wars shows. So far, Andor has a sizzle reel, and concept art from the Obi-Wan series was recently unveiled at Disney Plus Day.

The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney Plus this December 29. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows headed our way.