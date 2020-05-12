The Mandalorian season 2 is bringing a Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels favourite to live-action

The Mandalorian season 2 has reportedly cast Katie Sackoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, marking the first time the character will be represented in live-action form. Unlike Ahsoka Tano, who will be portrayed by Rosario Dawson, Bo-Katan will be played by the actress who performed the character's voice in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels animated series. Slash Film had the scoop.

Bo-Katan and Ahsoka are not the only iconic Star Wars characters joining the second season of the Disney Plus series. Temuera Morrison was recently confirmed to be portraying the bounty hunter Boba Fett in the upcoming season. Whether Morrison will also play any other clone troopers remains to be seen.

Bo-Katan is the sister of the late Duchess Satine, the former leader of Mandalore – and it's safe to say the two did not see eye-to-eye regarding how to rule a planet (Satine was a pacifist, Bo-Katan less so). For a period of time, Bo-Katan was the leader of a terrorist organization on Mandalore called Deathwatch that was trying to subvert Satine's rule. She later joined forces with Ahsoka Tano to help liberate the planet from Darth Maul before moving on to fight for the planet's liberation (again, but this time from Imperial forces) with the Darksaber in hand.

Bo-Katan's story will no doubt be linked, once again, to the Darksaber, which was last seen in the hands of Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon at the end of The Mandalorian season 1. With all these casting updates, it certainly looks like The Mandalorian season 2 is going to serve as a Clone Wars/Rebels reunion – and potentially more.

Before you watch The Mandalorian season 2, you should definitely check out The Clone Wars. Here's how to watch The Clone Wars online.