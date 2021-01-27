Black Widow runtime has finally been revealed by Disney

The Black Widow runtime has been revealed by Disney – and it’s set to be the longest non-Avengers Marvel movie in over three years.

Disney’s Black Widow product page now lists the Natasha Romanoff standalone adventure as running for 2 hours 13 minutes (133 minutes).

In the grand scheme of the MCU, that’s a fairly middle-of-the-road runtime. However, recent entries Spider-Man: Far From Home (129 minutes), Captain Marvel (124 minutes), and Ant-Man and the Wasp (118 minutes) were all slightly shorter.

Black Widow, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour, is set to release in cinemas on May 7. There have been recent reports that a Disney Plus release is being considered, but nothing official has been announced by the House of Mouse. So, it looks like we’ll all be spending a shade over two hours in a cinema in a few months’ time – if they are open.

It’s set to be a deep dive into the character, too. Speaking to sister publication Total Film magazine last year, Johansson offered a glimpse at what’s set to be a more concentrated look at Nat’s history: “I think from the very beginning when we first started talking about doing this standalone film, there was no reason to do it unless we could really dig deep and be brave and go there. Having played this character for a decade, I wanted to make sure that it would feel artistically and creatively rewarding for me as well as the fans.”

While Black Widow kicks off Marvel Phase 4 on the big screen, its small-screen cousin has already begun the chapter in earnest. WandaVision has confused and captivated Marvel fans with its sitcom setup and drip-feed of everything from Avengers: Age of Ultron callbacks to a toy helicopter hinting at a far grander conspiracy.

Find out when the next episode of WandaVision – with much shorter runtimes, promise – is coming with our WandaVision release schedule.