Black Ops Cold War PS4 controller bug is turning off players' pads

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players on PS4 appear to be encountering a bug which switches off their DualShock 4 controller.

As picked up on earlier today by VG24/7, A number of Black Ops Cold War players are reporting that the third mission in the game's campaign, called Fractured Jaw, turns off their DualShock 4 controller. The only way they're able to get the controller turned back on and reconnected to the console is through a hard reset.

@Treyarch so I'm about the third mission in call of duty Cold war for the PS4 the Vietnam mission and for some reason when you take control of the minigun it freezes my controller anyway to fix it or anything?November 13, 2020

@CallofDuty there’s a serious bug on ps4, while playing mission 3 controller becomes completely unresponsive and requires a full boot cycle. Please fix this ASAP. I’m trying to grind the campaign.November 13, 2020

That's... pretty inconvenient, to put it lightly. With huge online games like Call of Duty, you're always bound to see bugs and glitches during a worldwide simultaneous launch, and while plenty of the player base have reported connection issues on the Black Ops Cold War subreddit, this is something entirely different.

Elsewhere in the game's campaign, players have already figured out how to unlock a secret grenade launcher. If you hammer the 'Order' button on the side of the Burger Town mascot during the Redlight, Greenlight mission, the mascot will poop out an M79 grenade launcher for you to use. How it ended up there, no one knows.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War might have only launched earlier today on November 13, but we've already powered our way through the game's campaign. For our full writeup, head over to our Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War campaign review.

