Black Friday Pokemon deals 2021 - the best offers to look out for

Will this year's Black Friday Pokemon deals be super effective? We can only hope so. With the sales event of the year approaching faster than a galloping Rapidash, it's a good idea to prepare yourself now ahead of 2021's discount-geddon.

That's because you won't be short of opportunities to save cash during the Black Friday Pokemon deals. No matter whether you're hunting down merch, games, toys, or something else entirely, there's sure to be a discount to suit you. This is the one time of year where normal pricing is left at the door, so the sales event is your best chance of getting maximum value for money in 2021.

If the last few years are anything to go by, merchandise will get the lion's share of the savings. However, that isn't to say plushies and the like are the only worthwhile discounts on offer. Games like Pokemon Battle Academy are always being slashed in cost, and we expect that to continue during Black Friday 2021.

For a clearer picture of what to expect during the Black Friday Pokemon deals, check out our advice and tips below.

Black Friday Pokemon deals - everything you need to know

When will the Black Friday Pokemon deals start? Black Friday 2021 officially starts this November 26. But that doesn't paint the full picture. Instead, we expect offers to begin at least a week beforehand. They'll also roll into Cyber Monday on November 29 and beyond. As such, you've got plenty of time to take advantage of the Black Friday Pokemon deals this year.

What will the best Black Friday Pokemon deals be? There's always a lot to choose from during the sales, but we'd recommend keeping an eye on toys and merch in particular. These have received the majority of reductions in the past. As an example, the official Pikachu plush seems to drop to somewhere near its lowest price - hovering at around $13 instead of $20 - during November each year. We've seen smaller action figures get price cuts during and just after the event as well. The Ash and Pikachu combo pack is a good case in point of why it's worth staying on your toes even after the official Black Friday Pokemon deals have wrapped up; it dipped below $10 in early December 2020.

Games are likely to get a discount during the Black Friday Pokemon deals as well. To start with, Sword and Shield are prime candidates for a price cut seeing as they've been around for a little while (in fact, they're getting small discounts already). And because this is the slightly newer Pokemon Snap's first Black Friday, it's probably going to get a reduction too.

Sadly, Black Friday Pokemon card deals are harder to come by. The popular trading card game isn't often reduced, so be sure to take advantage of any saving you see, no matter how small it is. It may be your best chance of the year.

Will new games get a discount during the Black Friday Pokemon deals?

The video game series that started it all is always worth a look during the Black Friday Pokemon deals, and there's a chance we'll save on the latest releases as well. With Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launching on November 19 (a week before Black Friday itself), we wouldn't be surprised if they enjoyed a small discount in honor of the event. While there isn't much chance of them receiving a big price cut due to Nintendo games notoriously holding their value after release, any money off would be welcome. We could see it being a flagship Nintendo Switch discount for some retailers, particularly as part of a console bundle.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

On much the same note, pre-orders for Pokemon Legends Arceus are worth keeping an eye on as well. It isn't due out until January, yet that isn't to say it won't get reduced this year. As one of 2022's most anticipated games, what other discount could generate as much buzz during the Black Friday Pokemon deals? We can't see the likes of Amazon passing up that opportunity.

There's no need to wait until the Black Friday Pokemon deals if you want a discount on games; they've been enjoying small reductions ahead of the sales event itself.

