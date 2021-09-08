Black Friday graphics card deals 2021: will there be stock in November?

Black Friday graphics card deals are definitely going to be one of the more interesting things to keep an eye on when the sales event arrives. Anyone who has tried to keep up with RTX 30-series restocks in the past year or so will know that stock, at least for its MSRP, is almost non-existent online or otherwise.

With that said, is there any chance that the best graphics cards will appear in stock ready for Black Friday? Given the track record, and the scarcity seen for 12 months straight, it’s unlikely - but not impossible.

We personally wouldn't hold our breath in anticipation for a fresh supply of RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 cards at retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. What is interesting, however, is the concept that we could be seeing RTX 20-series GPUs reach historic low prices. Of course, given the current demand for video cards at the moment, much of this remains to be seen.

That’s to say nothing of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 line of GPUs, which launched at a similar time to Nvidia’s newest video card line. Availability issues have plagued the tech world throughout the entirety of the pandemic, and it’s likely that any ‘deals’ available will simply be fresh stock.

The best way to get your hands on the RTX 30-series or Radeon 6000 line is by purchasing a pre-built machine from a reputable brand or boutique builder, especially given the current rates on GPUs from some secondary sources and even the bigger retailers. That’s right, it isn’t unusual to see these graphics cards on sale for 2x their recommended manufacturer price, hence why Black Friday gaming PC deals may be a better proposition this year.

When will the Black Friday graphics card deals start? Black Friday is slated for November 26 this year. As touched upon above, however, no restocks have, as of yet, been promised or guaranteed by any major GPU manufacturers (Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, etc.) or card creators (Nvidia and AMD) at this current point in time. It remains to be seen what stock will be available nearer the time, and even more interestingly, whether or not said GPU stock will feature discounts in any way, shape, or form.

Black Friday graphics card deals: what to expect

For anyone hoping that the RTX 30-series or latest AMD Radeon 6000 RX models will appear this Black Friday, we may have some sobering news for you. Last year, the best graphics card deals around were on RTX 20-series cards and entry-level video cards such as the GTX 1660 Ti, and even then the discounts weren't too deep.

In terms of what to expect from Black Friday graphics card deals this time, our best advice is to not get too excited or hopeful regarding that fabled RTX 3060 or RTX 3080 that you've been waiting to slide into your system. Chances are that restocks aren't going to happen and the prices that are being demanded online won't be much (if any) better than what's around at the moment.

It's difficult to find GPUs hovering around their supposed MSRPs at larger retailers right now - and that's not only limited to the ultra-elusive RTX30-Series either. Availability will be our first hurdle in this year's Black Friday graphics card deals before we even start considering discounts on high-end or even mid-tier GPUs.

Our best advice is to get to this year's offers early and keep in touch with retailers on social media for any chance of securing a splash of stock in November. However, you'll be far more likely to find a great price on an RTX gaming PC or laptop in 2021's holiday sales. It might be worth, then, focusing your search on pre-built options that can offer better value this year.

It's not all doom and gloom, though. Our price comparison software has scoured every inch of the online space to bring you what little graphics card deals are around this side of Black Friday.

