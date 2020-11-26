Best LG CX deals for Black Friday: Where to find the best price for the top PS5 / Xbox Series TV

The LG CX has topped our list for the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X by a mile, so there's no wonder you've come to us looking for the best LG CX deals this Black Friday. It's a 4K OLED beauty.

This is a top of the range OLED TV that offers fantastic features that make it the most compatible set for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Those include a 120Hz refresh rate, support for variable refresh rates, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Plus, it offers four HDMI 2.1 ports for serious input options - something that's very rare in the best gaming TVs currently available on the market.

Check out the best LG CX deals currently on offer below. Because it's basically brand new, you won't find massive savings on this screen, but that's not to say it isn't worth trying.

US LG CX deals

55-inch LG CX | $1,699. 99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic $300 saving on the 55-inch model of the LG CX from Best Buy. We expect this offer to be snapped up quickly, so don't hang about if you want to take advantage of the discount.

65-inch LG CX | $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Jump up to the 65-inch CX model and there's double the savings - $600 off the RRP, in fact. Because you're getting even more of the great screen for your cash, this offer is pretty fantastic.View Deal

UK LG CX deals

55-inch LG CX | £1399 £1299 at John Lewis

Recently completely out of stock, John Lewis has the LG CX for the new £1,299 price but with five years' free warranty. That makes a big difference when compared to other retailers, who usually charge extra for that sort of thing.

55-inch LG CX | £1399 £1,299 at Amazon

Amazon is also offering the LG CX at £1,299, but with only the standard warranty. That makes the John Lewis equivalent linked above the one to go with if at all possible.

55-inch LG CX | £1399 £1299 at Currys

Another offering for the Black Friday RRP, again with a five-year free warranty. Marvellous stuff. A 55-inch screen is also a great fit for most living rooms, so you're well served here.

65-inch LG CX | £2,499 £1,799 at John Lewis

John Lewis coming in clutch again with the 65-inch model and five-year warranty. You can't really beat the value on display here, to be honest.

65-inch LG CX | £2,499 £1,799 at Amazon

Amazon's matching the new RRP for the 65-inch CX model, but without that extended warranty. As such, we'd once again recommend opting for the John Lewis equivalent if possible.

65-inch LG CX | £2,499 £1,799 at Currys

Currys is matching John Lewis on price and warranty with the 65-inch CX model. If the former runs out, this is a good alternative.

