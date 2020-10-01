Avengers: Endgame concept art reveals cut Iron Man and Spider-Man moment from the final battle

Avengers: Endgame crammed a lot of superheroes into one spotlight during its final battle against Thanos outside Avengers HQ. That also meant we missed out on various team-ups and other character moments in the third act. Some may have been left to fan imagination, but one quick shot that didn’t make the cut has now been shown off in a new piece of concept art from the MCU epic.

Marvel Studios head of visual development Ryan Meinerding has taken to Instagram to post a keyframe which was “meant to be a Team Iron Man moment in the final battle.”

Honestly? It’s a shame this was passed over. It looks like something straight out of a comic book cover and seeing Tony, Pepper, Rhodey, and Peter all lay the smackdown on Thanos and his minions feels like too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Mr. and Mrs. Iron Man did get a chance to prove that those who save the world together stay together, yet we can’t help but wish we also got this spectacular Spidey team-up, especially given Tony’s later tearful goodbye.

Meinerding has been especially forthcoming recently when it comes to sharing Endgame concept art and other designs. His Instagram account is currently a goldmine of what could have been in the MCU in another time and multiverse – including Cap bringing the lightning in his showdown with Thanos. Check it out if you get the chance.

