Assassin's Creed Valhalla will get a physical release for its dice game, Orlog

The dice game featured in Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a physical release. The dice game itself, known within Valhalla as Orlog, gives players a place to kick back and relax amidst all of their various Viking adventures and get in a little extra fun. Orlog tables can be found around locations within Valhalla, offering a game-within-a-game experience for the player.

The game quickly caught on as a nifty, laid back little feature with fans, so it's only natural that this popularity would lead to Orlog getting its own real-world release. Ubisoft is going to be collaborating with collectibles company PureArts to make a physical edition of the game that can be played outside of the video game.

In the game, playing Orlog doesn't yield much in the way of tangible results, but it's certainly a fun way to pass the time. The game itself is played between two players, with a set of dice and a bunch of stones. The first of the players to lose all of their health loses the game. The game is played in three sets, with players deciding which dice they want to keep and which they want to roll as the game goes on. Valhalla offers symbols that indicate different strategies and attacks - for example, the arrow symbol naturally indicated ranged damage attacks, while the shield indicates blocking.

While not much is known about the physical release of Orlog, Ubisoft has indicated that the game will be published sometime in 2021. Until then, Assassin's Creed players will have to roll the dice in the virtual world of Valhalla.

