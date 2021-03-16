Are we getting an Xbox Series X restock this week? Maybe, and it always pays off to check in with these best bets

It's still early days, but we're hoping for an Xbox Series X restock this week. Well, what we're really hoping for is someone to wave a magic wand and make it much easier to buy an Xbox Series X at will. But here we are, scratching around, it feels like, almost every day, at retailers and on social media trying to predict and track stock levels. But there's always a reason to be somewhat optimistic - even the passing of time, in the form of every day and week, means we are genuinely getting closer to those times when Xbox Series X consoles are actually available to buy.

This week, so far, we haven't seen anything. Yet. And while this on one hand is annoying, it does also mean that - because there has been stock every week for a couple of months now - there must be an Xbox Series X restock coming imminently. There was some fleeting stock at GameStop Ireland and Amazon CA this morning - for what it's worth - this could bode well for GameStop 'proper' in the US, as well as the likes of Amazon US and Amazon UK, and Best Buy and Walmart - when one has stock, others usually follow. But, as usual, we'll have to see how we get on and just be as prepared as we can be in the hope that lady luck shines on us. Until things massively change, the following retailer links are still your best bets for the places to sit, queue up, sign into and be ready to go on. Good luck!

Looking elsewhere for clues, maybe revealingly - or maybe not - UK retailer Game has either left up its Xbox Series X bundle pages or put them out in anticipation of the next Xbox restock for some reason. Shoppers can go and inspect any of the bundles just like any other item and even see the usual pink Pre-order/Order button, and interact with it as normal - it just won't add anything to your basket. Because the retailer usually removes all bundle listings (both page overviews and individual bundles) from its website after each stock drop. This might mean something is on its way, or maybe, just maybe, that stock is levelling out so much that the retailer is now happy to leave its listings live. Let's hope it's the latter.

Yes, the PS5 remains the somewhat more elusive stock to get hold of, but we are starting to see different takes from retailers now to try and combat the current situation, offering different routes to get the consoles. UK retailer Currys has it's own 'PS5 Priority Pass' system now, and other UK retailer Box has its own Xbox Series X ballot system. These are valiant attempts in the UK against bots and scalpers, but in the US, retailers are still very much just dropping stock at specific time periods, but at least this is getting more regularly as we say.

So, while we wait for stock to drop or for any more news to come in, your best bets are to keep checking those retailers' website still - it really is the best way to have the best chance to get Xbox Series X stock or PS5 stock still. Far from ideal, but here we are.

