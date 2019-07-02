Apex Legends Ranked mode: All you need to know about the ranked leagues

Players have been begging EA and Respawn to implement an Apex Legends ranked mode for some time now and finally, with the start of Apex Legends Season 2, their wish has been granted. There's a brand new Apex Legends ranked mode, or ranked leagues, coming to the game when the new season of Apex Legends kicks off later today - July 3 - and we've got the lowdown on the Apex Legends ranked mode, including the different ranks and how it works.

Apex Legends ranked leagues

(Image credit: EA/Respawn)

As you can see from the image above, there's six leagues in the new Apex Legends ranked mode: Bronze, Silver, Golf, Platinum, Diamond, and Apex Predator. Starting from Bronze, players can earn Ranked Points (RP) and progress through the leagues, with each division split into four tiers (Bronze 1, Bronze 2 etc.) except for Apex Predator.

Apex Legends ranked mode is then split up into series, which is essentially a season, but specifically for ranked mode. The first series will last for the duration of Season 2 (July - September) but that won't always be the case; sometimes the ranked series will be longer or shorter, as Respawn see fit to adjust it.

Playing matches costs RP, with Bronze games being free all the way to Apex Predator games which cost 5RP each. You can earn a maximum of 17RP per match you play, if you win the game and get five kills. You also need to be at least rank 10 in-game to play ranked, which should deter people from making multiple smurf accounts.

There's a lot more to the Apex Legends ranked mode, and Respawn has gone into detail in this Reddit post which includes information on how they created the ranking system, penalties for leaving, and more.

