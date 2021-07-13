Animal Crossing: New Horizons Phrygian cap celebrates Bastille Day

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Phrygian cap item is the game's hottest new addition to celebrate Bastille Day in France.

As outlined in the video just below from YouTuber Mayor Mori, a brand new item is now live in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This item is called the Phrygian cap, and it's been added to Nintendo's game in celebration of Bastille Day, which takes place in France tomorrow on July 14.

The Phrygian cap has actually been lurking in the background of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for some time now. The last major content update for New Horizons dropped in April, and it was then that the cap was implemented into the game, but it was locked behind a timer, which only just expired on July 10.

Right now, you can bag the Phrygian cap item for your own New Horizons character. Just head over to Resident Services where Tom Nook and Isabelle reside, and interact with the computer terminal housed within the building. Head down to the shopping page, and you can purchase the Phrygian cap item for just 800 Bells. Not a bad price to pay for a brand new item.

There's actually five new designs to pick from when purchasing the new cap. You'll be able to choose between red, green, dark orange, turquoise, and purple for the Phrygian cap, but rather than selecting which color you'd prefer, the color of the cap switches out each day, so you'll have to keep an eye on the shopping tab of your phone if you want to bag a certain color.

Debuting in New Horizons back on July 10, you have until July 20 to collect your Phrygian cap, before it ducks out of the game until next year. As the excellent video above points out, the Phrygian cap itself is considered an "outdoorsy" item, so it's perfect for completing any of Mabel's challenges. This is the final item from the April content update in New Horizons, so any future content for Nintendo's game is now a mystery.

