Animal Crossing: New Horizons getting a Black Friday event called Nook Friday later this month

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will apparently be getting a Black Friday event later this month.

As reported earlier today by NintendoLife, a special Black Friday event will be debuting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons later this month, running from November 26 to 30. As the outlet reports, this has been uncovered by "time travelling" forward through to the future event, a trick that's contentious to say the least among the Animal Crossing community.

By changing their Nintendo Switch's internal clock and date, NintendoLife has managed to get a sneak peek at the forthcoming event. As such, they've been able to reveal the start date and end date of the Black Friday-themed event for New Horizons, which is actually named "Nook Friday" in a parody of the real-life shopping craze.

When the Nook Friday event kicks off in New Horizons later this month, every single item in Nook's Cranny will be discounted by 30%. There's no possible way to predict which items Nook's Cranny will be selling on the four dates though, from November 26 to 30, so you'll probably want to still purchase items leading up to the new sale event, just in case they don't show up later on.

The major 2.0 update launched just yesterday for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, bringing with it Brewster's Cafe, Kapp'n's island tours, and plenty more features a day ahead of schedule. Now that it's November 5 though, the Happy Home Paradise DLC has launched for New Horizons, and as Nintendo previously announced, this is the first and only paid-for update for New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips | Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained | Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards and items | Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide | How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating | Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events | Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips | KK Slider secret songs in Animal Crossing | Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools | Animal Crossing: New Horizons secrets