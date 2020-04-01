Animal Crossing: New Horizons Eggs: Where to find all six types for Bunny Day

If you're wondering how to find all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons eggs, don't fret, we've got you covered. The first in-game event for the latest game is here, and already Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day does not disappoint. There are six types of Animal Crossing: New Horizons eggs to collect, and each are available from a different - and thankfully easy to access - source.

Here are all the six types of Animal Crossing: New Horizons eggs:

Earth Eggs

Leaf Eggs

Sky Eggs

Stone Eggs

Water Eggs

Wood Eggs

You use a collection of these to craft a collection of special, limited edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day recipes, which you unlock by collecting from presents, speaking to villagers, or simply collecting enough of a single type of egg to invent a recipe from your very own noggin.

Here is how to find each type of Animal Crossing: New Horizons egg, and it's worth noting that you can travel to alternate islands using Nook Miles Tickets to unlock a plethora more than your own island can offer each day.

Earth Eggs

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Found by digging up the dirt marks you usually find fossils underneath. These can be found on the desert islands you visit too.

Leaf Eggs

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Can be found growing on hardwood trees both on your island, and those that you'll visit using Nook Miles Tickets. They won't regrow over the course of the day, so it's worth visiting other islands if you're running low on stock. Plus, make sure to plant some more 'sapling' trees on your island if you want to open up the possibility to have more on your home turf.

Sky Eggs

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Sky Eggs are found only by popping the balloon presents that float through the air. You'll need to aim for those with striped balloons, as these are the special Bunny Day themed versions. Solid colour balloons will also appear during this 12-day period, providing you with the usual balloon treats.

Honestly, there are so many balloons right now you might want to invest in a second slingshot as a backup.

These are the only egg type that won't appear on alternate islands, so keep your ears and eyes sharp when you're at home.

Stone Eggs

(Image credit: Nintendo)

These eggs can be discovered by hitting rocks with an axe or shovel, just as you would do to find Animal Crossing: New Horizons iron nuggets, stone or clay. Again, these can be found on other islands too.

Water Eggs

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Water Eggs can be hunted down by fishing any medium-sized fish shadow in any water source - sea, pond, or any section of the river. These can be found wherever you happen to be, so keep your eyes peeled for fishes of a certain size.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Here's the size of fish you're looking for, as seen above.

Wood Eggs

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Unlike Leaf Eggs, Wood Eggs are found by hitting trees with your stone axe, just as you would to farm the three wood types.

Wood Eggs can be harvested from any kind of tree too - fruit, hardwood, pine, coconut palms. Whatever trees you see, give them a little whack and see if an egg pops out.

This is a weird time of year isn't it?