Animal Crossing: New Horizons April fish and bugs - Everything arriving and leaving your island this month

If you're looking for a list of everything leaving and arriving on your island when it comes to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons April fish and bugs, you're in luck. We've got everything you need to know right here. We've broken down everything that's arriving and leaving this month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons below, by hemisphere, so you can make sure to catch 'em all. Wait, wrong franchise. Anyway, take a look:

Northern Hemisphere - New for April

Type Name Location Availability Bug Common Bluebottle Flying 4AM - 7PM Bug Agrias Butterfly Flying 8AM - 5PM Bug Raja Brooke's Birdwing Flying 8AM - 5PM Bug Atlas Moth On trees 7PM - 4AM Bug Madagascan Sunset Moth Flying 8AM - 4PM Bug Long Locust On ground 8AM - 7PM Bug Darner Dragonfly Flying 8AM - 5PM Bug Giant Water Bug Ponds and rivers 7PM - 8AM Bug Jewel Beetle On trees All hours Bug Flea On villagers All hours Fish Killifish Pond All hours Fish Crawfish Pond All hours Fish Snapping Turtle River 9AM - 4PM Fish Guppy River 9AM - 4PM Fish Neon Tetra River 9AM - 4PM Fish Sea Horse Sea All hours Fish Clown Fish Sea All hours Fish Surgeonfish Sea All hours Fish Butterfly Fish Sea All hours Fish Zebra Turkeyfish Sea All hours

Southern Hemisphere - New for April

Type Name Location Availability Fish Yellow Perch River All day Fish Dab Sea All day

Northern Hemisphere - Leaving in April

Type Name Location Availability Bug Tarantula Ground 7PM - 4AM Fish Dab Ocean All hours Fish Tuna Pier All hours Fish Blue Marlin Pier All hours

Southern Hemisphere - Leaving in April

