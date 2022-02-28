Andrew Garfield says there are "no plans" for him to play Spider-Man again

Andrew Garfield says there have been no talks regarding a return as Spider-Man.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor told Variety during the Screen Actors Guild awards that there are "No plans, that’s the truth."

Garfield is acutely aware that many people won’t believe him in light of his continual dodges in the lead-up to his appearance as 'Peter 3' in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He joked, "Everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I’m the boy who cried wolf." For reference, Garfield lied again and again. And again.

The sheer volume of denials before December’s release lead to Spidey fans being whipped into a frenzy when Garfield did, in fact, turn up during No Way Home. The rabid community has even petitioned for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to be made.

While that’s unlikely to become a reality, we do have more Andrew Garfield in the Spider-Man costume to look forward to.

The meme-filled teaser ahead of No Way Home’s Blu-ray release is just a sign of things to come: 20 more minutes of behind the scenes footage featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are being bundled in as part of the home release.

Sony, meanwhile, is expanding its Spider-Man universe elsewhere. Morbius is set for release on April 1, while a Kraven the Hunter standalone movie (starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular villain) is also on the way.

For more from the SAG awards night, which often acts as an early bellwether for Oscars success, be sure to check out our complete rundown of the SAG 2022 winners.