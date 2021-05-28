Amazon AU's 2021 Mid-Year Sale is on now - here are the best gaming deals

It's not Amazon Prime Day 2021, but it is, crucially, another big Amazon sales blow out. It's the Amazon Mid-Year Sale 2021, which coincides with the usual end of financial year salesfest that sweeps Australia. It's a boon for gamers, because it means those already-market beating prices are even lower.

It's also a boon for folk who don't have, or don't want, an Amazon Prime subscription. Sure, having one won't hurt - you're more likely to enjoy free shipping - but the vast majority of these deals don't require a membership. In that way, it's even better, though who knows what surprises the next Prime Day has in store for us.

Below is a selection of the best deals we've found. Keep checking back: we'll keep adding them for as long as the sales period lasts.

Nintendo deals

Nintendo Switch console | AU$399 (usually AU$469.95)

A pinch under AU$70 savings on the Nintendo Switch, if you're brave enough to bite the bullet before the rumoured hardware upgrade hits the market later this year. This discount applies to both the neon blue and red model, as well as the more reserved grey version. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro-Controller | AU$82 (usually AU$99.95)

If you're playing first-person shooters or just like to play your Switch docked more often then not, then a Switch Pro Controller is pretty much essential. Amazon discounts these quite often, but this is as good a time as any to pick one up for AU$18 lower than the RRP.View Deal

Ring Fit Adventure | AU$97 (usually AU$124.95)

A nice AU$27.95 off this fitness-focused Nintendo Switch package, which bundles the Ring Fit Adventure peripheral with the fitness-oriented adventure game (you'll be smiting monsters and stuff - Wii Fit this ain't). A nice way to get the kids moving around the loungeroom.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller | AU$95.72 (usually AU$119.95)

If you're a heavy user of your Switch, you're almost certainly going to need a replacement Joy-Con pair at some stage: that stick drift everyone online complains about? Chances are it's going to happen to you. Might as well get them while they're cheap.View Deal

Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch | AU$58 (usually AU$79.95)

This is one of the most critically acclaimed Switch games of 2021, and if Zelda stays out of the way, will probably end up GOTY. The Monster Hunter series is perfect for handheld, and this is a brilliant hybrid of old school Monster Hunter and the modern trappings of Monster Hunter World.View Deal

PlayStation deals

DualSense Wireless Controller | AU$89 (usually AU$109.95)

The PS5's DualSense Controller is enough of an advancement over the DualShock 4 that you'd expect a price hike, but it's still nice to pay under AU$90 for a second controller, or a replacement. This discount pops up often on Amazon, but don't get caught out needing to pay full price.View Deal

Pulse 3D wireless headset for PS5 | AU$138 (usually AU$159.95)

Built especially for PS5, this Sony first-party headset is an essential peripheral if you want to make the very most of the PS5's incredible 3D audio chops. This one boasts an advertised 12 hour battery life, a built in mic, onboard controls, and more. View Deal

PlayStation DualShock 4 controller | AU$63.62 (usually AU$89.95)

While the DualSense has usurped it as the best gamepad going around, the DualShock 4 is still a mighty piece of tech, and it'll work on the PS5 with PS4 games (though not with PS5 games... yet). It's always wise to have a spare one of these around.View Deal

PS4 Slim | AU$369 (usually AU$439.95)

What's next-gen? Seems to be this big battle to buy a console that doesn't even seem to exist. If the PS5's tech doesn't impress you and you just want to dive into a huge catalogue of 1000s of games, the PS4 is still a mighty machine, and this is a mighty discount.View Deal

Xbox deals