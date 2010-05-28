Alias To Return?

E! Online reckons that ABC is considering a new version of the JJ Abrams spy show

Alias could make a return, according to E! Online . The site reckons that, “A reliable insider at ABC tells me that there is talk of the network doing a ‘reboot’ of one of the greatest TV series of all time – JJ Abrams’s Alias … It's only very initial talk at this point, but I'm told that the development folks over at the Alphabet network are considering doing a new version of Alias that would borrow some elements of the original series, but the series would most likely not include any sort of complex mythological throughline such as the Rambaldi prophecy. ”

You have to wonder, though, why US TV would need to reboot Alias , when JJ Abrams’s upcoming spy series, Undercovers , pretty much seems to be Alias 2.0 anyway.