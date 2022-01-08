A Scott Pilgrim anime show is coming to Netflix

Scott Pilgrim is making yet another comeback, this time as an anime show on Netflix.

As reported by Hollywood Reporter , anime house Science SARU has signed on do the animation work for a show that will be written and exec produced by Scott Pilgrim's artist/creator, Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, the showrunner of Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark?.

Both are expected to showrun the series, with Science SARU's Eunyoung Choi and Abel Gongora working as the show's producer and director respectively.

For those wondering, yes, the band members from the original 2010 movie have also signed up to contribute to the anime, too. That also sees ​​Edgar Wright and producing partner Nira Park secure exec producer credits, alongside Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions, and Michael Bacall.

HR does point out, however, that the show "does not yet have a series order", so while there's a lot of big names attached to the project, there's no guarantee the show will come to fruition just yet. Watch this space, though!

In case you doubted Scott Pilgrim's universal appeal, Limited Run Games – the company that specializes in releasing physical versions of digital games in, just as the name suggests, limited runs – confirmed this time last year that the physical editions of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game sold over 25,000 copies in less than three hours.

While the game was available to pre-order on both PS4 and Nintendo Switch, these figures only pertain to the Switch edition, making the accomplishment even more impressive and marking the company's "biggest release of all time" .

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2020, but given the pandemic, it took another year for Edgar Wright's brand new version of smash-hit to land at select Dolby Cinema theaters around the US.

"Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was designed for the big screen and for the best sound systems," Wright said at the time. "To be able to see it with the best specs is obviously any filmmaker’s dream. You want people to see it as good as it could possibly be. I suspect that if you’re a fan of the movie, you’re going to get such a kick out of seeing it like this."