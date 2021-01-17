We bought 25,000 Switch copies of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game in less than three hours

Limited Run Games – the company that specialises in releasing physical versions of digital games in, just as the name suggests, limited runs – has confirmed that the physical editions of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game sold over 25,000 copies in less than three hours.

While the game is available to pre-order on both PS4 and Nintendo Switch, these figures only pertain to the Switch edition, making the accomplishment even more impressive and marking the company's "biggest release of all time".

"In less than 3 hours we sold 25,000 copies of Scott Pilgrim on Switch!" tweeted Limited Run Games' Douglas Bogart (thanks, Siliconera ). "Thank you so much for your support in making this our biggest release of all time!"

In less than 3 hours we sold 25,000 copies of Scott Pilgrim on Switch! Thank you so much for your support in making this our biggest release of all time! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xtdFrxTeVfJanuary 15, 2021

Limited Run Games announced three boxed versions of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game for PS4 and Switch a few days back. The physical editions were available to pre-order on Friday, January 15, and will be available for six weeks thereafter.

The standard Scott Pilgrim: The Game physical edition will cost you $35 and includes a novelty Clash at Demonhead concert ticket, reversible cover art, and a full-colour instruction booklet. Or you can opt for the $55 Classic Edition, which comes in a case that was seemingly inspired by Sega Genesis game cases. Finally, there's the K.O. edition for superfans. That one features a case that, when you open it, puts on a full-on concert with lights and music from American chiptune band Anamanaguchi.

All physical editions of the game include the Complete Edition, announced in September for the Scott Pilgrim: The Game's 10th anniversary. The Complete Edition includes the base game and two DLC packs: The Knives Chau and Wallace Wells. Limited Run says that while the physical editions are only up for pre-order for Switch and PS4 at the moment, an Xbox One version is coming "at a future date".

You still have time to grab one if you're interested; pre-orders are open until the end of February 2021.