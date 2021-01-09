Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World physical edition announced for Switch and PS4

Limited Run Games has announced three boxed versions of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game for PS4 and Switch. The Complete Edition will be available for pre-order starting Friday, January 15 and for six weeks thereafter.
The standard Scott Pilgrim: The Game physical edition will run you $35 includes a novelty Clash at Demonhead concert ticket, reversible cover art, and a full-color instruction booklet. Or you can opt for the $55 Classic Edition, which comes in a case that was clearly inspired by Sega Genesis game cases. The Classic Edition includes:
- Full-color instruction booklet
- Reversible cover sheet
- Deluxe plastic clamshell case with reversible coversheet
- Sticker sheet featuring art from the game
- Physical soundtrack CD featuring music by Anamanaguchi.
- The Clash at Demonhead commemorative concert ticket
- Overworld map
Finally, there's the epic K.O. edition for superfans. That one features a case that, when you open it, puts on a full-on concert with lights and music from American chiptune band Anamanaguchi. Of course, the ultimate edition also includes a bunch of additional goodies - here's the full list:
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition Classic Edition
- Premium hard-shell roadie collector's case box featuring working lights and sound. Opening the case turns on the lights and sound (music from Anamanaguchi) as well as revealing a pop-up scene of Sex Bob-omb
- Contents in the case can be accessed by lifting the concert stage
- Full-color instruction booklet
- Reversible covers
- The Clash at Demonhead commemorative concert ticket
- Deluxe Classic Edition clamshell case with reversible cover.
- Hardcover Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game guide book
- CD & Cassette Original Soundtrack from Anamanaguchi
- Full-size wooden drum sticks featuring game art
- Three Sex Bob-omb guitar picks (one each of light, medium, and heavy gauges)
- Scott Pilgrim loading screen enamel pin
- Premium high-gloss foil 7 Evil-Exes trading card set
- Two sticker sheets featuring art from the game
All physical editions of the game include the Complete Edition, announced in September for the Scott Pilgrim: The Game's 10th anniversary (feel old yet?). The Complete Edition includes the base game and two DLC packs: The Knives Chau and Wallace Wells. Limited Run says that while the physical editions are only up for pre-order for Switch and PS4 at the moment, an Xbox One version is coming "at a future date."
Here are some new games coming in 2021 to get pumped for.