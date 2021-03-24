New version of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World coming to theaters for the first time

Though Scott Pilgrim vs. the World celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2020, major celebrations were kind of difficult at the height of the pandemic. As we finally reach the other side, Edgar Wright's smash-hit will be hitting select Dolby Cinema theaters around the US, starting April 30. Even better, it's a brand new version of the film that no one – sans probably Wright and company – has ever seen! Watch the trailer for the new version of Scott Pilgrim above.

"Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was designed for the big screen and for the best sound systems," Wright said. "To be able to see it with the best specs is obviously any filmmaker’s dream. You want people to see it as good as it could possibly be. I suspect that if you’re a fan of the movie, you’re going to get such a kick out of seeing it like this."

The film follows Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) as he fights through Ramona Flowers' (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seven evil exes. Each one of them has a power different from the last, but Scott is the real enemy he'll have to defeat before it's all said and done. Of course, all of this is done with spectacularly fun visual effects and a whole soundtrack worth of boppin' songs. After receiving widespread critical and consumer acclaim, it's no wonder that we're seeing a big push for the missed 10-year celebration.

This never-before-seen version of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will be available for one week upon its April 30 release. It will also be a good distraction for Wright fans who are still waiting to check out his new film, Last Night in Soho (currently set to release in October). In the meantime, be sure to check out all the upcoming movies heading to cinemas and streaming in 2021.