A new Port-a-Fort pop-up defense item is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale

Epic Games has been treating us to a lot of new Fortnite gadgets after the recent beefy content update, which saw the addition of Fortnite Vending Machines that offer up tasty loot in trade for materials. In-keeping with its promise to provide fun content every week in the recent Epic update post, a new item is on its way that will change things up a bit - the Port-a-Fort.

When you’re under fire in the heat of battle, sometimes you don’t have quite enough time to build up a fort to shield yourself. A new snazzy item, in the form of a blue cube-shaped grenade known as the Port-a-Fort, looks set to be your saviour.

It's so game-changing, in fact, that Epic has given the throwable its own mini trailer, which you can check out below.

The Port-a-Fort is described as a portable structure, which “sprouts a quick defensive position upon impact” and, as the trailer shows, the building in question will be a sniper's perch made entirely of metal, Fortnite Battle Royale's strongest material, complete with a 360 degree overhang.

The new item recently appeared in the in-game news bulletin, and is said to be to coming soon, which is great news for anyone who needs to fortify their position in a flash.

Being able to quickly build up defenses is all a part of the strategy of surviving any battle you face, so having an instant construction pop-up could be a real game-changer.

The studio’s tireless work to update, polish and add new stuff to the game has been keeping Fortnite Battle Royale fresh and fun in recent months, and happily this trend looks set to continue. While it hasn’t been confirmed when the Port-a-Fort will officially be added, we’re sure the defensive bomb-like item will be available shortly - possibly even as soon as next week when the Week 8 Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges spring into action alongside the upcoming 3.5 update.

The major update should arrive towards the end of next week and bring us even more content to look forward to, including more weapons, bug fixes and a brand spanking new map with an arid landscape. Oh, Epic games, you do spoil us.