A Final Fantasy TV show is in the works from the producers behind the Witcher Netflix series

Final Fantasy could be about to become more popular than it’s ever been. Not only is the Final Fantasy 7 remake 2020-bound, but a live-action Final Fantasy TV show is also now reported to be on the way. Don’t go dreaming of an ongoing series featuring the likes of Cloud and Tifa just yet, though. It’s based on Final Fantasy 14 and will be an “original story.”

As confirmed by Variety, the Final Fantasy TV show will be using the world of Eorzea, the setting of the wildly-popular Final Fantasy 14 MMO, as its canvas. No news yet though on who the main set of characters will be but spoiler: It’s probably not your Lalafell main called XxThiccSquallXx.

Outside of that, however, it’s been confirmed that familiar Final Fantasy hallmarks will remain: Cid, Magitek, and honest-to-god Chocobos have all been name-checked in the report. Two words: Chocobo. Racing.

While details are (understandably) a little thin on the ground at this early stage, we do have some idea of the vague premise. Emphasis on the vague: The Final Fantasy TV show will “explore the struggle between magic and technology in a quest to bring peace to a land in conflict.” So, y’know, it’s the basic plot for pretty much every Final Fantasy game ever made.

Behind the scenes, Square Enix will be partnering up with Sony Pictures, as well as a few key figures at Hivemind, the producers behind the upcoming Witcher Netflix series.

If this venture between Square, Sony, and Hivemind is successful, who knows where that might lead… Did somebody say Final Fantasy Cinematic Universe?

