Attention, Starfield players! You need to know about this Elite Series 2 deal

It's been a morning full of leaks for Xbox. Thanks to its lengthy legal battle with the FTC, we now know about a refreshed Xbox Series X design dubbed "Brooklin", as well as a new controller that might be on the way with precise haptics and modular thumbsticks.

While that's all very exciting hardware to look forward to, it seems one of Xbox's best controllers for playing Starfield has been given a Black Friday-level discount months before the event officially starts. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller is now just $99.00 at Amazon in the US, bringing it down to a new historically low price.

Previously, we had seen the Elite Series 2 Core come down to around $102, and that was over Prime Day in the Summer. Remember, the Series 2 Core is the full-fat Elite Series 2, just without its extra attachments like thumbsticks and back paddles. You can still buy these separately and use them with the Core model though.

That means, if you wanted to get the metal replacement thumbsticks and component pack at the same time, you'd get the full Elite Series 2 package for a total of $117.99. Given that gamepad sits at a $170 ERP, this is an incredible chance to get one of the best Xbox Series X controllers, and even one of the best PC controllers, for so much cheaper.

Alternatively, if you don't need the official component pack and you just want some back paddles, you can grab this TOMSIN set which will work just fine since the button sockets are magnetic. This will only set you back $12.50 at Amazon, giving you the pro controller experience for $111.50

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller | $129.99 $99 at Amazon

Save $30.99 - One of the best controllers ever made is cheaper than ever right now. If you're in need of an upgrade for PC or Xbox Series X, the Elite Series 2 Core is your cheaper road into the full-fat Elite Series 2. Don't forget to check those accessories to get the full Elite Series 2 for cheaper.



When I reviewed the Elite Series 2 Core back in March, I was amazed at the value for money on offer. Not everybody is as obsessed with back buttons as I am, after all, and so to have the option to get all of the Elite Series 2's best customization features for a cheaper fee is no short of brilliant.

One of the best things about the Elite Series 2 Core has to be its battery life. In all my time testing it, I never had to plug it in, which I'm sure will be a massive upgrade if you're used to the faff of dealing with the stock controller's battery changing.

In my review of the Series 2 Core, I said "I predominantly tested the Elite Series 2 Core by replaying one of my favorite games of all time, Dishonored. I tested both with and without accessories in other games too, but as I replayed Arkane's classic, I found myself drawn into the experience in completely new ways, and that was thanks to the controller."

If you're looking for one of the best controllers for playing Starfield, the Elite Series 2 and Series 2 Core should be on your radar. Either in third person or first, flying or jetpacking across an unexplored planet, you'll have so much functionality at your disposal, not to mention extreme comfort and hours of battery life for the months of your life you'll probably lose to Bethesda's latest RPG.

