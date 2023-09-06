The best controllers for Starfield - no matter your platform or camera angle

The best controllers for Starfield will help you get the most out of one of the biggest games of the year, no matter if you're playing on PC, Xbox, or even taking your space exploration on the go with a mobile controller. Since the blockbuster has now officially launched, it's a great time to shop around for something that will let you enjoy the game in whatever way is comfortable for your play style.

In a game like Starfield, you have so many options. First-person perspective will likely be the first choice of most Constellation recruits, and for most folks on PC that likely means using a mouse and keyboard. But then if you prefer a third-person POV for piloting your ship, you might want some thumbsticks on one of the best PC controllers to make things a bit more fun. On Xbox, while a mouse and keyboard are possible, couch players will likely want one of the best Xbox Series X controllers to kick back and relax with, but ideally, you want something that can deal with the extra functionality a first-person perspective requires. Even for piloting, some back buttons maybe wouldn't go amiss.

The good news is that the way you want to play is totally up to you - and since Bethesda allows multiple perspectives from launch, you can mix and match. Why not use a keyboard and mouse for FPS gameplay, then switch to a gamepad when you take to the skies? Down below, we've collated a list of the best controllers for Starfield on PC and Xbox Series X.

The best looking Starfield controller

1. Xbox Wireless Controller - Starfield Limited Edition The best Starfield controller for aesthetics Specifications Wireless: Yes (with batteries) Compatibility: Xbox, PC, Game Pass TVs Back buttons: No Reasons to buy + OG quality and reliability + Works both wired and wireless + Native compatibility Reasons to avoid - Not changed too much from the Xbox One pad - Still uses batteries

The Limited Edition Starfield Xbox controller is a thing of beauty. Revealed during the Starfield direct at Summer Game Fest, this takes on board some of the UI and piloting design from the game and puts it into something that would look at home in the cockpit of any starship. If you want the most "Starfield" out of Starfield - this design is one to look for.

Beneath the surface though, it is just a bog standard Xbox controller, so if you want something that will give you a bit more functionality, maybe look elsewhere. The Elite Series 2 will give you one of the best all-around controllers on the market, with four back buttons and a lot more customization in an evolved package of this gamepad.

If you like the shape of this controller but want more out of it, the Elite Series 2 might be a better fit. Alternatively, if your budget can't quite stretch to that, there's always the Elite Series 2 Core, which gives you an Elite Series 2 without its attachments and goodies. You can always buy these later, or find cheaper third-party alternatives.

Buy it if:

✅You want that gorgeous Starfield aesthetic

✅You only need a standard Xbox controller

✅You don't mind wireless connection through batteries

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want back buttons

❌ You don't care all that much about the looks

The best PC controller overall

The Victrix Pro BFG is our favorite controller on the market at the moment, and since it's compatible with PC as well as PS5, it makes a great case as one of the best controllers for Starfield. If you're looking for an Xbox equivalent, the Victrix Gambit is almost the exact same controller, albeit with slightly worse back buttons, which is Xbox and PC compatible.

The Victrix Pro BFG, and the Gambit, have modular designs, meaning you can flip the facial button components and position them to your liking, or add on new stick gates, stick lengths, or whatever other goodies you find in the box.

If you're looking for the be-all and end-all in functionality, the Pro BFG is it. There are four excellent back buttons that are super ergonomic and built into where you naturally grip the controller. These are mappable without software, although the Xbox's Gambit version does benefit from having some companion software on PC.

Particularly if you want to blast space to high heaven with precision gunplay, the Victrix Pro BFG will help you do that. If you want to play in first-person with a pro controller, it doesn't much better than this.

Buy it if:

✅ You want the best of the best.

✅ You mainly want to play in first-person.

✅ You want four back buttons.

Don't buy it if:

❌ You're only going to play with a controller for piloting sections

❌ You're mainly going to use a mouse and keyboard

❌ You want something cheap.

The best budget controller for Starfield

3. GameSir G7 SE / T4 Kaleid The best budget controller for Starfield Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Wireless: No Compatibility: G7 SE - Xbox and PC / T4K - Nintendo Switch and PC Back buttons: 2 Reasons to buy + Really affordable + Hall Effect Sensor sticks + Really nice back buttons Reasons to avoid - No wireless mode - No software

GameSir is one of the best brands there is when it comes to high-quality controllers that don't break the bank. I'm currently testing out the G7 SE and having a great time with it, so stay tuned for my final review. In the meantime, I will say that it plays very similarly to the T4 Kaleid from earlier in 2023.

Both controllers have Hall sensor thumbsticks which means you don't need to worry about durability - they won't suffer from stick drift as a result. For this reason, we'd call either the best budget controller you can get for Starfield since they give you that durability for a similar price as the PowerA Advantage Controller (even if PowerA's is technically cheaper).

We'd just ask you to keep compatibility in mind here. If you're playing on the Xbox Series X or S, don't go for the T4 Kaleid - it's only compatible with the PC and Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, the G7 SE is compatible with PC and Xbox.

Buy it if:

✅ You want something comfortable for third or first-person

✅ You want a cheap option for piloting.

✅ You care about durability.

Don't buy it if:

❌ You need more than two back buttons.

❌ You can afford something more high-end.

The most comfortable pro controller

4. Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller The most comfortable pro controller Our expert review: Specifications Wireless: Yes Compatibility: Xbox, PC Back buttons: Up to 4 Reasons to buy + Wireless charging + Incredible build quality + Wired or wireless use + Adjustable analog stick tension and trigger travel + New system-level customization options Reasons to avoid - Onboard memory only stores one profile

This is without a doubt one of the best controllers on the market, and whether you go for the Elite Series 2 or the Elite Series 2 Core which is slightly cheaper, you'll have a brilliant tool at your disposal for exploring Bethesda's new galaxy. What's especially great is the comfort on offer here. We all know Starfield is a game we could potentially spend hundreds upon hundreds of hours in - so if you want your hands to be comfortable in that time, the Elite Series 2 might be your best bet.

The Elite Series 2 takes everything great about the classic Xbox controller feel and makes it a customizable, fully remappable, four-back-button-having gem of a gamepad. Those four back buttons are magnetic paddles that feel so great to use, although keep in mind if you go for the Series 2 Core, you won't get those in the box. At least you can get cheaper third-party ones that will do the trick.

Whether it's first-person shooting, space battles, or third-person exploration, the Elite Series 2 is one of the best all-rounders on this list.

Buy it if:

✅ You want a comfortable controller to play through all of Starfield with.

✅ You want something that will offer precision in first-person gunplay.

✅ You want maximum functionality.

Don't buy it if:

❌ You have larger hands - the Victrix options are slightly better.

❌ You only plan to play with a controller for space piloting.

❌ You want something cheap.

The best RGB Starfield controller

5. PowerA Advantage Controller with Lumectra The best RGB Starfield controller Specifications Wireless: No Compatibility: Xbox, PC Back buttons: 2 Reasons to buy + Back buttons + Beautiful RGB lighting Reasons to avoid - No wireless support - We haven't been hands on with this one yet (it's only just been released)

PowerA's latest installment of its officially licensed controller for Xbox consoles has even more lighting than the precious Spectra Infinity model. This uses the brand's new Lumectra RGB lighting to give the gamepad a beautiful design that'd be at home in the hands of any space explorer.

I do have to caveat this recommendation by saying I can't vouch for this controller's quality since I haven't had the privilege of trying it out yet - PowerA only launched it a day before the release of Starfield. Regardless, if you want something with an otherworldly design and aren't a fan of the limited edition Starfield controller, this might be up your street for a very reasonable price. It also has two back buttons.

Buy it if:

✅ You want cool aesthetics.

✅ You only plan to play with a controller some of the time.

Don't buy it if:

❌ You already have the PowerA Spectra Infinity - that will work just fine too.

❌ You'd rather have long-lasting Hall Sensor sticks.

❌ You'd rather buy something we've already tested.

The best Starfield controller for PS5 owners

Are you a PlayStation gamer who's had to convert to PC to play Starfield? Why not stick it to the man and play Xbox's biggest exclusive of the year with Sony's first homemade pro controller?

I haven't had the chance to test this specifically - there's always a chance Xbox Game Pass might have some silly rules in place that mean the DualSense and DualSense Edge aren't compatible, but if you're playing on Steam, there's no reason either controller wouldn't work for Starfield.

That'll be good news if you already bought into the pricey DualSense Edge earlier in the year, since you can still enjoy its pro controller features on PC. Keep in mind, that any UI button mappings on the screen will be the Xbox face buttons, not the X,O, Triangle, and Square you're used to.

Buy it if:

✅ You mainly play games on PS5, or play a lot of PS5 games

✅ You want its bespoke features (although they're not supported in Starfield)

✅You don't mind the face buttons being different from what Starfield will show on screen.

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to play on Xbox Series X or S.

❌ You only want a cheap and cheerful solution for dogfights on PC.

❌You want the absolute best there is for first-person shooting.

The best controllers for Starfield: FAQs

What is the best controller for Starfield? Since Starfield has options for you to play in third and first-person perspectives, and has space ship controls, there's a wide range of controllers that could work great for playing Xbox's biggest exclusive of the year. Options like the Victrix Gambit, Pro BFG, and Elite Series 2 will be great for first-person shooting. Meanwhile, cheaper, more comfortable options like the Gamesir T4 Kaleid or G7 SE will offer heightened functionality compared to a bog standard Xbox controller.

Does Starfield have joystick/HOTAS support Unfortunately, at launch, Starfield doesn't have support for the best joysticks, or indeed HOTAS controllers like flight sim gear. The game has predominantly been designed around a controller, after all, but Bethesda may always patch support for joysticks at some point after launch. If not, there's always mods.

Don't forget, a lot of older controllers will work on PC as well. Check out our lists of the best PS4 controllers, and the best Xbox One controllers to see what might work with PC. If you want something to play Starfield on mobile Game Pass with, check out the best mobile controllers.