PowerA launches new officially licensed Xbox controller just in time for Starfield

By Duncan Robertson
published

It packs a lot of RGB (and features) for under $50

The PowerA Advantage controller for Xbox Series X and S, encircled by the Lumectra RGB LED light strip
(Image credit: PowerA)

The list of officially licensed Xbox Series X/S controllers continues to grow as PowerA has announced today that it's launching an update to its Spectra Infinity gamepad. The new "Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X/S with Lumectra" is available worldwide today.

The good news is, this is the cheapest Xbox controller to release since the GameSir G7 SE which joined the fold earlier in the year. The Advantage Controller will retail for only $44.99 in the US, and while we don't have a confirmed UK price, we'd be surprised to see it over the £50 mark. That puts it in the same price range as the stock gamepad you get out of the box, but the upside here is that it joins the pantheon of Xbox Series X controllers that have two back buttons.

The original PowerA Spectra Infinity has been available for about two years now, and works as one of the best PC controllers too, especially if you're looking for something on the budget end of the price scale. This new Advantage controller will also work on PC, so no matter how you're planning to play Starfield, this controller could come in handy.

With Microsoft's biggest game release of the year happening tomorrow, a day after the launch of this gamepad, it's hard to ignore it as a potential contender if you want more buttons at your disposal. If you've struggled to get your hands on one of the official Starfield Xbox controllers, even when it took its first discount, the PowerA outing might be exactly what you need. That RGB lighting it's wrapped in will look right at home in the hands of any space explorer.

Speaking of RGB lighting, the launch of this controller coincides with PowerA's first real foray into the ambient lighting market, as it's also launching its new Lumectra RGB 18-foot LED light strip. Interestingly, you can control this lighting with the new Advantage controller, and even buy the two products together in a bundle for just $54.99. 

Image 1 of 2
PowerA Advantage Controller in both black and white with their RGB lighting on, on top of a grey background
(Image credit: PowerA)

The light strip, which would help to jazz up one of the best gaming desks, as well as the background of any gaming live stream, is also available separately and costs $19.99 in the US. Again, we don't have confirmed UK prices just yet, but it will likely cost around £20.

Fans of the previous PowerA Spectra Infinity controller for Xbox will be glad to see some notable upgrades with the new model. In particular, there's a new lighting array that frames the controller's face and a helpful upgrade from a Micro USB connection to USB-C. The Advantage controller also has 3-way trigger-stops, dual rumble motors, and two mappable back buttons. It's available in black and white, as you'll see from the image above.

It is missing Hall Sensor sticks, which is a bit of a shame since the GameSir G7 SE we're currently reviewing does include those for a similar price. However, the Advantage controller is being upgraded to impulse triggers, which will give players the Xbox equivalent of adaptive trigger resistance found on the likes of the best PS5 controllers like the DualSense Edge.

Want a more situational controller? Check out the best joysticks, the best Xbox steering wheels, and the best Nintendo Switch controllers.

Duncan Robertson
Duncan Robertson
Hardware Editor

Ever since playing Journey at the age of 15, I’ve been desperate to cover video games for a living. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship over at Expert Reviews. Besides that, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel and Podcast for the last 7 years. It’s been a long road, but all that experience somehow landed me a dream job covering gaming hardware. I’m a self-confessing PlayStation fanboy, but my experience covering the larger business and developer side of the whole industry has given me a strong knowledge of all platforms. When I’m not testing out every peripheral I can get my hands on, I’m probably either playing tennis or dissecting game design for an upcoming video essay. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
Location: UK Remote