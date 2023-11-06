Attack on Titan creator explains why the anime didn’t have a happy ending

So, that’s it. After 10 years and almost 100 episodes, Attack on Titan is over. Now, the manga’s creator Hajime Isayama has commented on the particularly bleak conclusion that played over the anime’s closing credits – and why he had to “give up” on a happy ending.

Attack on Titan ending explained

Despite The Rumbling being stopped and Eren being killed, Attack on Titan’s ending wasn’t a particularly happy one for the former members of the Survey Corps, nor the world at large.

As revealed in the show’s epilogue, a band of Jaegerists – those loyal to Eren’s cause – rose up and formed a militia to protect Eldia, once again beginning the cycle of conflict that Eren set out to stop.

That’s punctuated further by Attack on Titan’s closing credits, which shows Eren’s grave standing over Shingashina. Over the years, technology develops – and so does the warfare, eventually culminating decades (or perhaps centuries) later with a nuclear blast that seemingly wipes out much of civilization.

On that parting note, Isayama told The New York Times, "I guess there could have been an ending where it was a happy ending and the war ended and everything was fine and dandy. I guess that could have been possible. At the same time, the end of fighting and the end of contention itself kind of seems hokey."

He continued: "It kind of seems like it’s not even believable. It’s just not plausible in the world we’re living in right now. And so, sadly, I had to give up on that kind of happy ending."

