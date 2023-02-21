Best Atomic Heart Powers and polymer abilities

The best Atomic Heart powers, or polymer powers specifically, to upgrade Charles the Glove with are Mass Telekinesis, Frostbite and Polymeric Jet, in that order. The polymer powers you use in Atomic Heart are a huge part of P-3's arsenal, installed in Charles and able to unleash a variety of rechargeable attacks. However, considering they cost Neuropolymer and buy and upgrade, you'll want to be sure you're investing wisely, so we've laid out all the best polymer powers in Atomic Heart below so you're throwing around as much energy as you are ammunition.

Best Polymer Powers in Atomic Heart

As mentioned, the best polymer powers in Atomic Heart are the following:

All these can be purchased from Neuropolymer at any of the NORA upgrade stations, with the exception of Shok, which is given to you as a default early on in the game. Not only that, but further upgrades with Neuropolymer can increase their damage, boost their recharge rate, add additional effects and more besides. As outlined in our Atomic Heart tips, a big advantage of Polymer Powers is that they don't burn through any permanent ammo or energy, meaning that they can be used pretty freely.

It's also worth pointing out that you can "Return" a polymer power to a NORA station, which strips you of that power and all the upgrades, but refunds you the total cost of the power and Neuropolymer, allowing you to re-spend it however you want. Use this ability liberally - upgrades and powers you don't like can be paid back and reinvested in better superpowers - like the following.

Mass Telekinesis

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

A massive upgrade additional to the standard Atomic Heart telekinesis power and one that can actually be used in combat, Mass Telekinesis lifts up all enemies in front of you, suspending them helplessly in the air and leaving them sitting ducks for any follow-up attacks. Admittedly, it doesn't damage them directly… unless you get one more upgrade that causes it to slam them on the floor when the power ends. It's great for crowd control, precision follow-up attacks, dealing damage and just trying to escape. If you're going to invest in any power, this is the best one.

Frostbite

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

A stream of icy energy that freezes enemies in place, Frostbite basically serves a similar function to Mass Telekinesis, only a little weaker, and a little more versatile. It takes a moment to freeze foes, slowing them and then locking them in place, and does so-so damage (plus a little boost against organic enemies). We definitely suggest investing in abilities that speed up the process, but in combat it's very useful, locking an enemy in place so you can either score some easy headshots, or buying you time to deal with their allies.

Polymeric Jet

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

A strange one, but very useful - Polymeric Jet basically acts as a magnifier for all elemental damage. Spraying it on an enemy or surface causes further effects to trigger much faster and more effectively, such as being set alight, frozen or electrified. Quickly spray an enemy with a blast of this stuff, then hit them with Frostbite, an Elemental Weapon, or our final choice…

Shok (honorary mention)

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

You get Shok for free at the beginning of Atomic Heart, but that doesn't stop it from being a true staple of your arsenal, to the point that the game won't let you de-equip it. A rapid blast of electrical energy that's good against robotic enemies and can trigger certain environmental devices, you should absolutely be investing in further upgrades to this power. Chances are you'll be using it all the time, We suggest the left-hand upgrade path - chain lightning is a little too contextual over just generally improving its effectiveness - but they're both viable directions in combat.