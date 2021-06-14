Assassin's Creed Valhalla title update 1.2.2 goes live tomorrow with new skills and challenges

A new title update for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla will be available tomorrow.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be getting a title 1.2.2 update on June 15 for all available platforms. and includes the biggest list for improvements for the game yet. As detailed in the patch notes, it will also be around 6GB to nearly 20GB depending on what platform the update is being applied to.

Player's will be able to set out on Mastery Challenge's which are quests that have trials to complete that will "transcend the rules of reality". Each trial will test strength (Bear) marksmanship (Wolf) and stealth (Raven). Completing these will unlock unique rewards and more options in combat, and there are numerous shrines in the world that houses each 3 trials. Fancy trying these out? You'll be a Power Level of at least 221 and will need to have completed the Uninvited Guests' main quest.

Talking of skills, Eivor can use the bow ability while mounted with the Mounted Archer skill, and with Shield Master, Eivor can automatically block incoming attacks by holding up their shield. The Unstoppable skill will ensure Eivor's sprint is unblockable and will knock enemies back, but this will cost stamina to perform.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids, the game's first major expansion, has also had a number of updates, but the biggest list of updates is for the main game. Reading through the patch notes, there's a lot of fixes for a lot of quests, most of them being bugs that prevented players from completing quests.

For those that enjoy raiding, rivers that are at higher alert levels will now have increased rewards, and the Jomsvikings' attack power has been balanced to match their ranks. Wayland's armor is also going to be available to purchase in Vagn's store through foreign cargo. There have also been some balance changes across the board.

For those that found their settlements pets vanishing after A Dog's Rescue mission had been completed, that issue has been fixed alongside other fixes such as a photo mod UI bug and Rune list cap increases from 100 to 300.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be getting a new The Siege of Paris DLC this Summer that introduces some "black box infiltration missions" alongside many other features. This will be the second DLC released for the game.

