As Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to smash Steam records three years after release, Take-Two admits expectations have been exceeded

By Iain Harris
published

The cowboy game continues to sell like hotcakes

Best games like Red Dead Redemption 2
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive has admitted Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to sell better than the publisher thought it would.

As part of its Q3 2023 quarterly earnings presentation, Take-Two Interactive has revealed that the cowboy game has now sold 50 million copies in total, bringing the entire series to 70 million in sales. A more recent win has been Steam, with Red Dead Redemption 2 reportedly ranking as the top-selling game for the quarter and third for 2022. 

"We were [...] pleased with the performance of Red Dead Redemption 2, which outpaced our expectations, driven by successful holiday promotions and events," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick says.

As we previously reported, Red Dead Redemption 2 has seen consistent new concurrent player peaks on Steam in the latter half of 2022. A big ol' sale was the reason for that initially, but then it just kept on happening.

A large part of its sustainability is the strong community that has formed around the game – heck, remember that one Red Dead Redemption 2 fan with nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia? While that bodes well for the game's health, it's also a community that feels somewhat starved of content. Just this time last year, Red Dead Online players launched a revival campaign hoping to catch Rockstar's eye, with one player going as far as to lay out a five-year plan.

The fact Red Dead Redemption 2 is doing better than Take-Two would expect makes for pleasant reading, though it may offer little comfort to long-term fans unless it's actioned upon with a more vibrant update cadence with more meaningful content. 

Here are some great games like Red Dead Redemption 2 to storm the old west with.

Iain Harris
Deputy News Editor

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.