Red Dead Redemption 2 fan with nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia begs Rockstar for character transfer

A Red Dead Redemption player with almost 6,000 hours logged on Google Stadia is begging Rockstar to allow character transfers after the news of the service's closure.

YouTuber @ItsColourTV (opens in new tab) took to Twitter shortly after the news that Google Stadia is shutting down broke out yesterday. "No, you don't understand how seriously pissed off I am," the tweet read, alongside a screenshot that shows that they've put 5,907 hours into Red Dead Redemption on Google's gaming service.

No you don't understand how seriously pissed off I am pic.twitter.com/UZ157WLmruSeptember 29, 2022 See more

"For context: these hours are on Google Stadia and today Google announced they'll be shutting down the platform," a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab) reads, "@RockstarGames please let us do a one-time character transfer I am begging you." If you aren't aware, once Google shuts down its Stadia service on January 18, 2023, ItsColourTV's progress will all be erased from existence, meaning they'll need to start a new save file on another platform - with all 5,907 hours (approximately 246 days) going to waste.

It seems that fellow Red Dead Redemption players felt sympathetic towards ItsColourTV, with many replying to the tweet with suggestions as to how to save this player's save. One suggested (opens in new tab) that ItsColourTV use Google Takeout - a data downloading service - to transfer their file to PC, to which they replied : "I don't play story mode." Rockstar, if you're reading this, do our guy a favor and let them transfer their character just this once.