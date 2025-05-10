Hello Games boss joins No Man's Sky community saluting the end of one fan's permadeath run: "All I can do is sit in my ship, watch the lightning storms, and wait for my oxygen to run out"

There's nothing quite as painful as losing a permadeath save in a massive exploration-based game like No Man's Sky, and it seems Hello Games founder Sean Murray also understands.

A recent Reddit post from user "Spirited_Ad3028" highlights such a bittersweet experience. "RIP my permadeath file beautifully," writes the No Man's Sky player, going on to explain why they're unable to salvage any of their hard work thus far. "I landed on the wrong planet in my permadeath save. I'm on a tiny pillar of rock, surrounded by deep ocean in every direction. I'm out of launch fuel, and I have no ferrite."

The poster continues, detailing their heartbreaking situation in depth. "I can only survive a few seconds outside the ship before the toxic air kills me – and toxic storms roll in every few minutes, bringing massive waves. I've been doing suicide laps in every direction, diving in and shooting aimlessly for ferrite dust. All I can do is sit in my ship, watch the lightning storms, and wait for my oxygen to run out."

It's almost poetic, in a way – like something plucked straight out of a sci-fi novel or film. Lost in space with a broken ship on a killer planet with nowhere to go and nothing to do. Those of us reading or relating to Spirited_Ad3028's experience aren't alone in thinking so, either, it seems. Hello Games' Sean Murray himself has shared a clip of the fan's unfortunate debacle on his own social media, alongside a salute emoji.

One viewer's comment seems to commend the player for going out with a bang: "That's how permadeath runs should end, with a grand finale." Another calls it "a beautiful death." As a longtime No Man's Sky player myself, I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't be devastated to lose everything (not that I'm brave enough to run permadeath saves, anyway), but one thing's for certain – it's definitely one of the more peaceful ways to die in-game.



Love exploring space? Here are some great games like No Man's Sky to check out next.