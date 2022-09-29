Google Stadia is shutting down, refunding purchases

Google Stadia is officially shutting down, with refunds now being offered to all customers who bought software and hardware through the Google store.

The company announced Stadia's closure in a new blog post, explaining that the service will stay live until January 18, 2023 for players to "complete final play sessions." Refunds for purchases are expected to go out mid-January.

"A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia," writes Stadia VP and GM Phil Harrison. "And while Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."

Rumors circulated back in July that Google was planning to shutter its foray into video game streaming, but the company assured no such plans were in place, promising "more great games" to come.

As explained in a FAQ article, this means you only have a few short months to finish up any games you've started on Stadia, as once that January deadline rolls around, you likely won't be able to transfer your progress to other platforms. Google says it "anticipates some gameplay issues" when streaming in the interim, particularly in games requiring commerce transactions.

If you bought hardware like the Stadia controller, Founders Edition, Premiere Edition, etc., or software including games and add-ons via Google's official storefronts, Google says you'll be eligible for a full refund. However, Google isn't refunding Stadia Pro subscriptions. Keep tabs on this article (opens in new tab) for more info on refunds in the near future.

For everything on the horizon regardless of platform, check out our extensive guide to new games of 2022.