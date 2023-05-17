Arnold Schwarzenegger has claimed that we might have gotten a Twins sequel by now, were it not for Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman pulling the plug on one last year.

Back in 2021, it was announced that Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito were developing a follow-up called Triplets, which would've seen them reprise their roles as unlikely siblings Vincent and Julius, respectively. Ivan Reitman, who helmed the 1988 original, was also involved, as was Tracy Morgan, who was set to play the third brother.

When Ivan Reitman tragically passed away in February 2022, though, his filmmaker son Jason decided not to move forward with the project.

"Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died," Schwarzenegger candidly told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, 'I never liked the idea' and put a hold on it."

During the interview, the Austrian actor, who recently stated he's done with the Terminator franchise, revealed he's working on getting collaboration with DeVito off the ground instead. "He's so much fun to work with and so talented," he added.

Schwarzenegger will next be seen in FUBAR, a comedy drama series centered on an almost-retired CIA operative who is forced to get back into the field after discovering a big family secret. Monica Barbaro, Travis Van Winkle, and Gabriel Luna also star.

