Arnold Schwarzenegger makes big-screen return in action movie from Expendables director

Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to the big screen in Breakout, directed by Expendables filmmaker Scott Waugh.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Breakout stars Schwarzenegger as Terry Reynolds, who sets out to save his stepson Daniel after he is framed and sentenced to 25 years in a foreign country. Terry must overcome an overzealous prison warden in a race against time to avoid capture and flee the country.

The film is set to begin filming in Eastern Europe sometime this year.

Waugh will direct from a screenplay by Richard D'Ovidio (The Call, Thirteen Ghosts), based on a story co-written by Richard and his writing partner Nicole D'Ovidio.

"We are proud to be on board to make Scott’s vision come alive with the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead," said Sebastian Raybaud of Anton, the financier that will take the new film to the Cannes Film Festival. "This is the perfect fit for Anton’s slate to continue delivering high-quality entertainment with big scale to the global market.”

This is Arnie's first film since 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate, a box office bomb that garnered mixed to poor reviews. The action star also leads Netflix's Fubar, his first-ever TV show, about a father-and-daughter who work for the CIA – and realize they don't know much about each other at all. The series is set to hit Netflix next month.

Breakout does not yet have a release date.