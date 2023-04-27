Armored Core 6 Collector's Edition is $230 and comes with your own mech, but the premium "garage" costs $220 extra

The Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Collector's Edition has been revealed alongside the game's release date, and it comes with a mech that you're probably too big to pilot - just be prepared to pay more than a little extra if you want a garage to store it in.

The Collector's Edition launches alongside the game on August 25 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One - the latter two are combined into one version through Xbox Smart Delivery. This box is $230 and includes a steelbook case, a 40-page artbook, a set of four pin badges, a set of 45 stickers, and a digital soundtrack. The centerpiece is a 19 cm (about 7.5 inches) figurine depicting one of the game's mechs.

Now, I know what you're thinking: "I have so much more money to spend and I need a tiny garage in which to store my tiny mech!" Luckily, Bandai Namco has you covered. The Armored Core 6 Premium Edition adds an impressively-detailed little garage that stands at 32cm (12.5 inches) tall. It also costs $450. That garage looks neat but personally I'm not sure it looks like an extra $220 worth of neat.

You can get either of the special editions - or the game itself - through the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store (opens in new tab) in the US. You will, of course. be able to get the game through your retailer of choice, but you'll need to hit up the publisher directly for these pricy extra editions.

Armored Core 6 is one of the biggest new games for 2023.