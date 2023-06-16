Henry Cavill's new spy movie finally gets release date

Argylle, the upcoming spy movie starring Henry Cavill, now has a release date. The espionage thriller will arrive on the big screen on February 2, 2024, before streaming on Apple TV Plus, but its small-screen debut is still to be confirmed.

Cavill will play a world-class spy (Cavill) suffering from amnesia who's tricked into believing that he's actually a bestselling spy novelist. After his memories (and skills) return, he sets out to get revenge on the organization he used to work for. The film is based on the debut novel by Elly Conway, which hasn't actually been released yet. It's intended to be the start of a franchise, with two sequels already planned.

Alongside Cavill, the movie's A-list cast also includes Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Catherine O'Hara. Directed by Kingsman and Kick-Ass helmer Matthew Vaughn, Wonder Woman screenwriter Jason Fuchs penned the script.

This is likely to be Cavill's first major role after he departs from The Witcher. Season 3 of the Netflix show, which releases its first volume later this month, is his last outing as Geralt and, with his return as Superman now out of the question, Cavill certainly has the availability to lead a new franchise. He's also set to star in Guy Ritchie's next movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

