Aquaman’s final shot has been spoiled by… uhh, Jason Momoa (you had one job!)

By now we’re used to pesky leakers and anonymous sources spilling the beans on big comic book movie moments months before they hit theaters, and Aquaman is no different. Except maybe it is because it’s actually the star of the movie - Atlantis’ favourite son, Jason Momoa - who has outright spoiled the final shot of the movie already. It goes without saying that some spoilers follow…

Now, it isn’t the worst spoiler in the world. He doesn’t kill Batman or flood Metropolis, but it’s still the last moment of a movie years in the making. So, what is it?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic Con 2018 this past weekend (be sure to check out the Aquaman Comic Con trailer if you haven’t already), Momoa charts the journey Arthur Curry has been on – and caps it all off with a sneaky spoiler.

“Obviously, this is his whole origin story. We've seen him in Justice League, that’s maybe two minutes of his old life, so we’re gonna see really where he came from. I think when he was a little boy, he had these powers and he didn't really hone them, so this whole journey of him going to become the King.”

And then the kicker. Last chance: spoilers ahoy! “The last frame of this movie you're going to see him actually become what he's destined to be.”

That sure sounds like Aquaman is going to be crowned King of Atlantis in the final moments. I know, quelle surprise, what a shocker - the King becomes King. Jason Momoa isn’t exactly shying away from that reveal, either, especially as know it’s an origin story. But still: happy with that, DC fans?

Before Aquaman pops up to spoil them, check out every new DC Extended Universe movie up until 2020.