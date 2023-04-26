First Aquaman 2 trailer sees Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson forced to team up

The first trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has debuted at CinemaCon, and it shows Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry and Patrick Wilson's Orm teaming up against a villainous threat.

Per TheWrap (opens in new tab), the footage begins with Arthur raising a baby, along with his father, Temuera Morrison's Tom Curry. There are also action scenes a-plenty, with Arthur going up against a submarine at one point. Amber Heard briefly appears as Mera.

AV Club (opens in new tab) notes that Nicole Kidman's Atlanna rides a seahorse that fires laser-beams, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta now wields a staff that gives him a green power, and he's looking to destroy Aquaman's life and the surface world. To stop Manta's schemes, Arthur needs to team up with his estranged brother Orm.

In Deadline (opens in new tab)'s footage description, there is some friction between the brothers, though, with Aquaman telling Black Manta, "No one hits my brother but me." Orm isn't a fan of this, however, responding, "Do not call me brother!"

They seem to put their differences aside at some point, however, with Orm saying to Arthur: "If you lead, Atlantis will follow."

"It's an action-adventure story with a really fun bromance between Arthur and Orm," said director James Wan at the presentation. "Orm was a villain the first time around, but this time Arthur needs him."

The first Aquaman movie ended with Orm imprisoned after he attempted to wage war on the surface world, with Arthur taking the throne of Atlantis. That means the bad blood between the brothers isn't a huge surprise, then.

"Peter [Safran]'s my producer [on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom], and is a dear friend," Momoa told Total Film (opens in new tab) of his future as the underwater hero amid the DCU shake-up. "I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It's on, bro – there's no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It's fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There's some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It's like we're brothers. There's a lot of cool stuff happening in this one."

The Lost Kingdom trailer wasn't the only DC footage to release at CinemaCon – the entirety of The Flash was also screened, with overwhelmingly positive reactions hitting the internet shortly afterwards. For everyone at home, a new trailer was also released.

The Flash is next up on the DC release slate, while Aquaman 2 arrives this December 20. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows.