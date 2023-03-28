Jason Momoa thinks Aquaman will absolutely be involved in the DCU's future

After new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their future DCU plans, Jason Momoa's future as Aquaman was left up in the air. The character is not currently part of their DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters line-up, despite Momoa reprising his role in Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom later this year.

However, in an interview with Total Film magazine (opens in new tab) in the new issue with Fast X on the cover, Momoa shared that he's confident Aquaman will remain a big part of DC's future.

"Peter [Safran]’s my producer [on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom], and is a dear friend," he tells Total Film (opens in new tab). "I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one."

Momoa has been open about having some great meetings with Gunn about DC, as well as being linked to roles like Lobo as well. This all means that unlike other actors in the DCU, including Henry Cavill's Superman and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, it seems Aquaman's future is looking a little brighter.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Momoa opens up about his new villainous turn as Dante in Fast X. This is just a snippet of our huge cover feature on Fast X, including interviews with Vin Diesel, Louis Leterrier and Brie Larson as well.

