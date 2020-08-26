Apple Watch 3 is cheaper than ever at Amazon right now

It's a pretty simple fact that Apple makes the best all-round smartwatches, although perhaps not if you use Android, and the Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the very best, with ton of great features in an attractive body. Amazon US is offering $30 off the Watch Series 3 right now, one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Don't forget, prices started at $329 at launch a few years ago. We've also seen a few UK deals too. If you're after one of the newer models, you might get lucky at the upcoming Amazon Prime Day deals event.

For a bit of background: the Apple Watch was originally designed and marketed as a high-end luxury, with gold bands and $10,000 configurations. Since then, Apple has backtracked a bit and decided to focus on fitness and sports, which make a lot more sense. The Watch can do basically anything you want, from tracking runs, heart rates, and so on, to taking calls, displaying notifications, and so on.

On top of all that, the Watch Series 3 is waterproof, includes Siri for voice commands, can control your iPhone's camera, has Apple Pay, unlocks your Mac, and has a range of stylish bands (both from Apple and third-parties) that can match whatever mood, outfit, or style you're going for that day.

Apple offers loads of 'complications', watch-speak for apps that add stuff to your Apple Watch, whether that be tracking something, looking for restaurant recommendations, or creating to-dos. As the saying goes, there's an app for that.

What we're trying to say is this is the real deal and the pricing on Amazon – $169 for the 38mm and $199 for the 42mm – is one of the best we've seen, especially for devices that Apple themselves still sell. If you're looking to get a smartwatch without splashing the cash, this is great way to do so.

Apple Watch Series 3 (Silver or Space Grey) | 38mm | GPS | $199 $169 from Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a fantastic first smartwatch that can also be a great upgrade from older versions of the Watch or Android-powered devices. It comes in silver or space grey with either white or black Sports Bands. Also on offer in the UK for £199.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (Silver or Space Grey) | 42mm | GPS | $229 $199 from Amazon

If you have a slighter bigger wrist, this is the version for you: 4mm isn't a world of difference, but it definitely shows. This is one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for this version, too. In the UK the space grey model is reduced to £219.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a new smartwatch, whether you're a first-time buyer or upgrading, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a great bet, offering everything you want from a smartwatch without breaking the bank.

Not what you're looking for? Read our guide to the best smartwatches for a wider choice as we tell you about their features while comparing the latest prices too. If you're after one of the very best though, you'll want to check out the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 prices and deals.