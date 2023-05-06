Apex Legends is letting you decide which Limited Time Mode gets its own dedicated playlist

By Vikki Blake
published

Choose from Control, TDM, or Gun Run

Respawn wants your help in deciding which limited-time mode (LTM) should get its own dedicated playlist during Apex Legends (opens in new tab)' first in-game event coming in Arsenal.

It's not quite a free-for-all, however. Fans are invited to choose between Control, Team Deathmatch, or Gun Run by May 8 and register their vote on the official website (opens in new tab) ahead of the new update, which is set to roll out on May 9.

"We’re letting the community decide which Limited Time Mode should get its own dedicated playlist during the first in-game event coming in Arsenal!" Respawn announced across Apex Legends' social media channels. 

"Choose from Control, TDM, or Gun Run. Which mode is your favorite? Vote and you might be able to play it to your heart's content throughout the duration of the event."

Players are then invited to "tune in to the Apex Legends channels" from May 18 "to see which mode the community chose".

There's still time to jump into Apex Legends' current limited-time mode (LTM) and its "all-new Veiled Collection Event", Apex Legends: Revelry (opens in new tab). Running until May 9, Revelry's TDM Unshielded Deadeye will feature Legends wielding limited rotating loadouts in a race to rack up 50 kills with no helmets or shields. 

Respawn also dropped 24 new cosmetic items to complement the new mode, which can be unlocked throughout the event, including new Legendary skins for Wattson, Rampart, and Gibraltar. Unlock them all, and you'll secure Caustic’s new Prestige skin, Apex Contagion.

Don't forget that as part of the seasonal update coming in Apex Legends: Arsenal, the battle royale shooter is adding a new system called Weapon Mastery (opens in new tab) which will reward your gunplay and patience with rare cosmetics, and that includes legendary weapon skins. Oh, and that new and arguably terrible father murdering everyone (opens in new tab) to protect his son, of course.

Respawn recently unveiled new swimsuit skins for Apex Legends (opens in new tab), and everyone was down bad for one character in particular. 

