Apex Legends' gets a new time-limited mode next week

Respawn has outlined Apex Legends' next time-limited mode (TMD) and its "all-new Veiled Collection Event" for Apex Legends: Revelry.

Running from April 25 to May 9, Apex Legends (opens in new tab): Revelry's TDM Unshielded Deadeye will feature Legends wielding limited rotating loadouts in a race to rack up 50 kills with no helmets or shields.

But that's not all. To complement the new mode, Respawn is dropping 24 new cosmetic items, too, which can be unlocked throughout the event, including new Legendary skins for Wattson, Rampart, and Gibraltar. Unlock them all, and you'll secure Caustic’s new Prestige skin, Apex Contagion.

Players can also earn "additional items" with the event’s rewards track during this time as well.

"Embrace the mystique of the Veiled Collection Event with the new limited-time mode: TDM Unshielded Deadeye," EA and Respawn tease. "It’s a true test of skill with limited loadouts that rotate each match, no shields, and no helmets.

"Caustic’s Prestige Skin – Apex Contagion – will be yours if you collect all 24 time-limited cosmetic items. Nobody is quite what they seem at a masquerade, so be ready for anything."

