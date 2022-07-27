Marvel's Kevin Feige says Ant-Man 3 will be a small-time crossover movie like Doctor Strange 2

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release in early 2023, kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And yet, those of us who didn't attend San Diego Comic-Con still haven't seen a trailer.

Now though, studio president Kevin Feige has teased a little of what to expect from the superhero sequel – and revealed that it'll be similar in scale to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In short, it will be more of a mini-crossover than it will a standalone flick.

"So many of our movies now, the Multiverse of Madness, what you're about to see in Quantumania, are big team-up films introducing big parts of the mythology, and that Avengers films really should be the capper to a saga," he told MTV News (opens in new tab) at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. "Really all we wanted, to lay the groundwork for today, is say, 'We are currently in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, which will culminate in two Avengers films.'"

At SDCC, Marvel Studios confirmed that 2025 will see the release of both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. After making his MCU debut as He Who Remains in Disney Plus series Loki, Jonathan Majors is geared up to play a more villainous version of that character, Kang the Conqueror, in Ant-Man 3. It stands to reason then, given the Avengers movie's titles, that it'll officially set the big bad's overarching story in motion.

"We were thrilled to get to do a third Ant-Man movie and do a trilogy, and we knew if we were going to do that we wanted to do some things differently," Quantumania director Peyton Reed told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) elsewhere. "We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie."

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reaches US and UK cinemas on February 17, 2023. While we wait, why not get to grips with our MCU timeline or see what upcoming superhero movies are on the horizon.

