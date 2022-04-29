Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels swap 2023 release dates

Two major upcoming MCU movies, Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels, have swapped release dates, Marvel has announced.

As confirmed on Marvel's official website, The Marvels has been delayed to July 28, 2023 (Ant-Man 3's previous release date), while Ant-Man 3 has been moved forward to February 17, 2023, the spot previously occupied by The Marvels.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the third entry in Paul Rudd's MCU series, will see 2021's sexiest man alive reprise his role as Scott Lang, while Evangeline Lilly will once again play Hope Van Dyne, AKA Wasp. Joining the leading duo are Hope's parents, Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne. Kathryn Newton (Pokemon Detective Pikachu, Freaky, Supernatural) is a newcomer to the Ant-Man 3 cast and will play Scott Lang's daughter Cassie. Finally, Loki star Jonathan Majors will portray big bad Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3.

The Marvels is the official title for Captain Marvel 2, once again featuring Brie Larson as former Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, and as you might expect from the title, there's a few other superheroes joining the action. Teyonah Parris will play adult Monica Rambeau, a character you'll remember from WandaVision, while Iman Vellani will play Ms. Marvel, a role that's about to be introduced in the upcoming Disney Plus series of the same name. Candyman (2021) director Nia DaCosta is taking over as director following the departure of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

