Animal Crossing: New Horizons has "more to come" Nintendo president confirms

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get future updates, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser confirms.

During the Nintendo Direct for E3 2021, Animal Crossing: New Horizons didn't make an appearance, which was of concern to many fans. However, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser has clarified the game's future in an interview with The Verge. Bowser said: "We absolutely have plans going forward to ensure the 33 million people who have islands out there have new and fun activities to engage with," and teased that there's more to come.

There are rumors from datamines that seem to point towards some big changes on the way though. One of those looks to be that the island could be getting bigger, and another pointed toward Brewster's potential return. We also saw some 4K images of Animal Crossing: New Horizon shared by Nintendo which also raises interest in the heavily-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has still been receiving updates such as the Lunar New Year event, a Dragon Boat Festival, and an upcoming Summer event to name a few. So it's not as if Nintendo has just abandoned its game, especially considering it was inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame last month. It's also one of Nintendo's best-selling games for the Switch so far, out pacing the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Brothers. Ultimate, and Super Mario Odyessy.

For those unaware, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Nintendo's latest installment in the series that is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Player's find themselves on a barren island with the goal of doing it up and turning it into a livable village. It's a feel-good game for all ages that we detailed in our review.

