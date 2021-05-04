Animal Crossing: New Horizons datamine finds traces of Brewster in latest update

A recent Animal Crossing: New Horizons datamine has revealed several hints towards the long-awaited return of pigeon barista Brewster.

According to Dodocodes.com (via The Gamer), dataminers have found some new lines of code in the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons update including several hints towards Brewster and his café The Roost. This includes a line of code titled ‘cCafe’, as well as traces of a café entrance in the camera settings.

Apparently, although Brewster’s code has been floating around in the game for a while now, it was recently modified in the latest update - which has led fans to believe that it could finally be his time to return. To make things even more promising, some fans have even seen the character pop up in conversation with their villagers , including hamster Clay who has been caught saying "I'm still wide awake! I guess Brewster was right! 17 cups of coffee is 3 too many!" despite Brewster not appearing in New Horizons yet.

Finally, dataminers also found a modified line of code titled ‘MuseumLevel’ which indicates that player’s museums may be getting an expansion. Long-time fans of the Animal Crossing series will already know that Brewster first got his big break in Animal Crossing: Wild World with his modest café located in the basement of the museum where players could enjoy a cup of coffee and encounter various NPC depending on the time and day. This short piece of code could also hint at exactly where Brewster will be setting up shop soon.

This isn’t the only thing found buried deep within the game’s code either, as Dodo Codes also reports there may also be updates to crafting villager’s dialogue, fence customization, tools, as well as several new items including limited-time items, and many geared towards the upcoming Wedding Season event in June.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for Brewster’s return as he is just one of many missing Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters that we’d love to see show their faces (or lack thereof in the case of Blanca) again soon.